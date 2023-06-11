Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Sony Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.56. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

