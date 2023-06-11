Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 742 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $264.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $679.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $276.57.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock worth $8,994,362 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

