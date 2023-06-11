Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

