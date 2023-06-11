4,727 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

