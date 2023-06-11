Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $171.75

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.75 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.03). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.08), with a volume of 29,724 shares.

Gateley Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £211.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,391.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

