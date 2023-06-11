Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as low as C$2.05. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 51,939 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rock Tech Lithium from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.57.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium ( CVE:RCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

