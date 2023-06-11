Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

