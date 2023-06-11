Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 113 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $304.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

