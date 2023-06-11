Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

