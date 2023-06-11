Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after buying an additional 242,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

