Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $49,168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,479 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $217.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

