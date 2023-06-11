Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 208 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $335.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $338.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

