Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $609,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 90,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $83.68 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

