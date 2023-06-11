Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,866 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

General Motors Stock Up 1.1 %

GM stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.