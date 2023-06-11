Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $646,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.10 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.