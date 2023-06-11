Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

IAU opened at $37.14 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

