Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $104.29.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

