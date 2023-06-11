Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $653,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

