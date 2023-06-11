Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $113,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of LH stock opened at $217.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.