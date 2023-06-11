Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,001 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of MET stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

