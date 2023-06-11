Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $48.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

