Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $18.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of KO opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

