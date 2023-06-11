ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

