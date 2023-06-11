eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,628 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after buying an additional 1,947,586 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

