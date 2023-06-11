Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

AMP opened at $314.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.93 and its 200 day moving average is $317.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

