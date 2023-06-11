Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.37. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Diageo

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,983.33.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

