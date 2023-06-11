Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DEO opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.37. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Diageo
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.