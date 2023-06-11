Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

