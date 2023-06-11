Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,794,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

