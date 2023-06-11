Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $215,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.30 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

