CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Lowered by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $170.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.20. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CDW Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

