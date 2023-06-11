Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 688.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $64,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,908.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $64,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,414,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,908.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,098 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 267.90 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

