Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 373.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.2 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PSA opened at $286.85 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

