32,108 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $121.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.