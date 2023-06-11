Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $3.65 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

