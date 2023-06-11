Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $30.01 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

