Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $606.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $546.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.20. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

