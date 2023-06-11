Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

