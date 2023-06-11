Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $78.23 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

