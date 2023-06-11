Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.15 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.