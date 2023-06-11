Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRX. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RRX opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

