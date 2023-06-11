Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $36,883,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

