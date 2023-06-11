Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,145 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,801 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,145. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.