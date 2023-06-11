Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,833 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.33% of Kimberly-Clark worth $152,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

