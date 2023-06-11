Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of Dollar Tree worth $143,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,204,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,403,000 after acquiring an additional 652,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 694.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 497,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,395,000 after buying an additional 435,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $131.77 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average is $146.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

