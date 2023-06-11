Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 326,975 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 326,975 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.39% of Enphase Energy worth $139,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $174.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

