27,724 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 979,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 913.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 8X8 news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $197,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. Barclays cut their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

