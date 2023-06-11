Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $120,000 Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $156,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $11,342,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,264,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $3.55 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,659 shares of company stock worth $66,069 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

