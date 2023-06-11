10,753 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,382. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

