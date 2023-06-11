Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EVgo by 1,876.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 984,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $7,435,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EVgo news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $123,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,528 shares of company stock valued at $523,264. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EVGO opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVGO. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

