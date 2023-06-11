Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 14,541 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

